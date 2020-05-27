Orita Tonkens
Orita Resseau Tonkens, 74, of St. Simons Island, Ga., entered peacefully into heaven's gates Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Orita was born July 24, 1945, in Milledgeville, Ga., the daughter of the late Otis Paul Resseau and the late Ruth Chance. She was preceded in death by her husband, Retired Maj. Charles T. Tonkens; and a brother, Paul Resseau Jr.
Orita graduated from A.L. Miller High School for Girls, in Macon, Ga. She received her bachelor's in education from Young Harris College, and a master's in education, from Georgia Southern University. She then had a lifelong career in education, and retired from the Glynn County Board of Education. After her retirement, she still had the desire to impact the lives of young people, and continued to teach at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School until February of this year. Orita was a faithful Episcopalian, and a member of Holy Nativity Episcopal Church. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memories are Susan and Jeff White, Kristi and Nathan Green, Katie and Patrick Slonaker, Kellie White, Cathie Resseau, Paul Resseau III, Anna Resseau and many cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Christ Church Cemetery, on St. Simons Island. Father Tommy Townsend will officiate the service.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions in Orita's memory to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School or Holy Nativity Episcopal Church.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 27, 2020
The Brunswick News, May 27, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on May 27, 2020.