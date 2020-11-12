Frank Harris



Orville "Frank" Harris, 75, of Blackshear, died Saturday at his residence.



The funeral service will be held at noon Friday in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland. Interment will be in Homeland Cemetery, in Folkston.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, November 12, 2020



