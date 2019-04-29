Lee Drury



Ottye Lee Mundy Drury, 90, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles with her four children, Bob Drury, Jim Drury, Mary Drury Morrell and Sali Drury Jackson by her side.



Lee Drury was born July 9, 1928, in Jonesboro, Ga., the daughter of the late Jim Mundy and the late Ethyl Lee Mundy. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Jack (Sybil) and Joe Mundy; also a sister, Opal Mundy Fincher (Ed).



Lee knew at a very young age that she wanted to teach school. She taught every grade from first through high school and also one college course. She became the Director of School Library Services for the Clayton County School System. She retired from the Clayton County Board of Education in 1987. In 1988 after her retirement, she moved to St. Simons Island, Ga. Lee became active in the community and was also a member of St. Simons United Methodist Church.



Left to cherish Lee's memories are her two daughters, Sali D. Jackson (Steve) and Mary Morrell both of St. Simons Island, Ga.; her two sons, Jim Drury and Bob Drury both also of St. Simons Island, Ga.; and her four grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service to honor Lee's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Simons Island United Methodist Church. The inurnment will follow the service at Christ Church's Columbarium.



Memorial contributions may be made in Lee's memory to St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island, GA 31522 or Hospice of The Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Pkwy, Brunswick, GA 31525.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, April 29, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 29, 2019