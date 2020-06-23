Pamela Ann Monroe Watson
Pamela Watson

Pamela Ann Monroe Watson, 73, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System Senior Care Center, in Brunswick, following an extended illness.

She was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late Major Shelton W. Monroe and Virginia Moore Monroe. She was a 1965 graduate of Waycross High School, and very proud to be a graduate of the University of Georgia. She was also a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Brunswick, and the Kiwanis Club, in Brunswick. She was an accountant most of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Lena Moore.

She is survived by her brother, Mike Monroe (Melinda) of Waycross; a niece, Lindy Monroe Tisdel (Matt) of Smyrna, Ga.; and her brother's mother-in-law, Willie Mae Thornton of Waycross.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery, in Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home, of Waycross, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 23, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Music Funeral Home/Satilla Crematory
1503 Tebeau St
Waycross, GA 31501
(912) 283-1414
