Pamela Bartlett



Pamela Anne Bartlett, 47, of Brunswick, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her residence.



Services to celebrate Pam's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at New Life Sanctuary, with Pastor Dana Swain officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time.



Pam was born in Brunswick on March 23, 1973, to Larry Joe and Janice Kincaid Bartlett. She attended Glynn County Schools, graduating from Brunswick High School in 1991. She received her degree in nursing from Brunswick College, and had been employed as a registered nurse at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, and Memorial Health in Savannah. Pam loved nursing, but was unable to continue her passion of helping others due to complications from Von Hipple-Lindau Disease. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Phyllis Garrett and Amy Wasdin for all of the love and support that they have shown to Pamela over the last eight to 10 years. She loved them both very much. Pamela also dearly loved her animals, Tangy, Andy, Madison and Sassi, which were a great comfort to her.



Pam is survived by her mother, Janice Kincaid Gassert (John) of Darien; a brother, Joseph "Joey" Alan Bartlett (Theresa), of Brunswick; a sister, Victoria Lynn Bartlett Bryan of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and a nephew, Andrew Bartlett Bryan, whom she loved with all her heart, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Joe Bartlett; and an aunt, Garnet Lorraine Bartlett Vanhorn.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 20, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store