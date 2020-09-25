Pamela Gwen Henderson
Pamela Gwen Henderson, of St. Simons Island, Ga., was born March 23, 1952, and died Sept. 22, 2020.
Pam's life story began in Marysville, Calif., meeting her life partner and wife, Criss Stillwagon, and moving to her beloved St. Simons Island, Ga., over 15 years ago. Her sudden death has shocked all who knew and loved her. Pam was a wonderful woman who will be missed by her wife, Criss; the Hendersons; the Stillwagons; and her extended family at Georgia Sea Grill. Her beloved Tucker still sits and waits for her return.
Pam was renowned for her love of animals, gardening, the hunt for the perfect seashell and photography.
The family would like to say a special thank you to everyone at Southeast Georgia Health System and LifeLink of Georgia for their outstanding care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please donate by mail or online to The Farm at Oatland North, 70 Cannons Point Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
The world has lost a precious soul.
A celebration of life is to be held at a later date.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com
, is in charge of all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020