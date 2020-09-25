1/
Pamela Gwen Henderson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Gwen Henderson

Pamela Gwen Henderson, of St. Simons Island, Ga., was born March 23, 1952, and died Sept. 22, 2020.

Pam's life story began in Marysville, Calif., meeting her life partner and wife, Criss Stillwagon, and moving to her beloved St. Simons Island, Ga., over 15 years ago. Her sudden death has shocked all who knew and loved her. Pam was a wonderful woman who will be missed by her wife, Criss; the Hendersons; the Stillwagons; and her extended family at Georgia Sea Grill. Her beloved Tucker still sits and waits for her return.

Pam was renowned for her love of animals, gardening, the hunt for the perfect seashell and photography.

The family would like to say a special thank you to everyone at Southeast Georgia Health System and LifeLink of Georgia for their outstanding care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, please donate by mail or online to The Farm at Oatland North, 70 Cannons Point Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.

The world has lost a precious soul.

A celebration of life is to be held at a later date.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of all arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved