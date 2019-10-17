|
Pamela Smith
Pamela Newton Smith, 70, of St. Simons Island, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, on St. Simons Island, followed by a reception, hosted by the family, from 4-7 p.m. at the King & Prince Hotel, on St. Simons Island.
Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
The Brunswick News, October 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 17, 2019