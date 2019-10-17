Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Nativity Episcopal Church
St. Simons Island, GA
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
King & Prince Hotel
St. Simons Island, GA
Pamela Newton Smith Obituary
Pamela Smith

Pamela Newton Smith, 70, of St. Simons Island, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, on St. Simons Island, followed by a reception, hosted by the family, from 4-7 p.m. at the King & Prince Hotel, on St. Simons Island.

Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

The Brunswick News, October 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 17, 2019
