Pamela Grace
Pamela Nutt Grace of Brunswick, Georgia, passed away Monday March 9, 2020, at the Southeast Georgia Regional Hospital, Brunswick Campus after an extended illness. Pamela was born in Brunswick on January 18, 1952 to James "Skeeter" and Dolores Nutt.
She retired in 2007 after 31 years of teaching in the Glynn County School System at Albany Street Kindegarten, Risley Elementary, Burroughs Molette, and Golden Isles Elementary, and serving as a Hospital Homebound Teacher. Pam was known for her love of children, their learning, and their success academically and in their lives.
Married to Danny Grace for 49 years, they were blessed with two daughters and two grandchildren. When Danny was called to the ministry in 2002, Pam cheerfully took on the role of "Minister's Wife" at the First Presbyterian Church In Darien, Georgia and Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church on St. Simons Island serving the congregation in the choirs and coodination many events and activities. In addition, she served as an Elder in various Golden Isles area Presbyterian churches.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Pastor Danny Grace, and her daughter, Amy Grace Arens (Dave), and grandchildren Ella Grace Arens and Coen Daniel Arens of Brunswick; her brothers Jimmy Nutt(Beverly) of Brunswick and Charlie Nutt of Manhattan, KS and St Simons Island, and sister-in-law Nancy Grace Hogsett(Danny) of Arlington, TX; her niece Mandy Nutt McNeese(Buddy) of St Simons and nephews Wally Hogsett(Ashley) of DC, Hal Hogsett(Keli) of Austin, TX, Will Hogsett (Mary) of Ft. Worth, TX, and serveral great grand nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her daughter, DeDe Grace.
Pastor Grace invites Pam's friends and family to a visitation to celebrate her love for life, community, friends and family, Saturday, March, 14, 2020 from 3-6 pm at the Ft. Frederica Presbyterian Church on St. Simons Island.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who like to contribute in memory of Pamela Nutt Grace to: Ft Frederica Presbyterian Church 6540 Frederica Road St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522
The Brunswick News, March 12, 2020
