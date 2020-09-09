Pandolfi Paul

Paul PandolfiThe stars shone a little less brightly on the evening of Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The soul of Paul Thomas Pandolfi ascended into the Heavens and eclipsed them all.Paul was born on March 11, 1941, to Emma Louisa (Elliman) and Dominic Flavio Pandolfi.His childhood years were spent in Homewood, Ill. He attended Bloom High School.He matriculated at The University of The South in Sewanee, Tenn. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. While a student there, he was known as St. Paul (as well as several other nicknames that are not suitable for print).During his years at Sewanee, Paul was a member of the Honor Council, the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and The Los Peones Drinking Society. Other activities included brewing beer and raising chickens in his dorm room as well as smoking cigarettes with the dorm matron. He graduated as a member of the Class of 1963 but part of his heart always remained on The Mountain.Paul achieved the rank of Captain in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga. He was a flight instructor on the Northrop T-38 Talon, a twin-jet supersonic jet. He was awarded membership into the MACH Busters Club for exceeding the speed of sound in the T-38.He continued his love for flight as a Captain for Delta Airlines and was based out of Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. He traveled the entire world flying for 31 years. He spent more than a year of his life in the air.Paul was a member of The Golden Isles Sailing Club. He enjoyed racing his boat, Serenity, and was often victorious! He was also a member of the Radio Controlled Airplane Club. He spent countless hours building his own elaborate RC planes. He could, in fact, repair or build anything from a jet engine to a toy box for a grandchild.Paul was handsome and charming, kind and wise. He had a quick smile and a rapier wit which was often irreverent. There was an inherent risk in sitting beside him at solemn occasions as you never knew when he was going to make a random comment that would have you clutching your stomach and biting your lip trying desperately to maintain your composure.He loved animals, any kind. He bottle-fed baby squirrels and saved injured fledglings. He owned, or was owned by, many dogs and cats and the occasional exotic bird. He left behind his cat, Kitty and his dog Sue, both of whom are anxiously awaiting his return.Paul loved his family. He and his beloved wife, Nancy, sailed and traveled throughout their marriage, from Snow Trains to Africa. They delighted in each other's company.He adored his grandchildren and loved sharing stories of their adventures and successes.He also enjoyed sending them silly text messages just so that they would know that he was thinking of them.His wife, Nancy, his daughters, Sally (Dennis) Bradley, Wendy (Jeff) Capes, Peggy (Michael) Cohen; and his son, Henry (Benham) Bishop; grandchildren Carrie Bradley Coleman, Caitlin Capes, Jackson Capes, John Cole (and fianc e Anna Lococo), Virginia Cole, Carlisle Cohen, Parks Cohen, Hank (Caitlin) Bishop, Ben Bishop and Jack Bishop; and his most treasured great-grandson, Austin Barrett Coleman are left behind to cherish his memory and celebrate his life." If there ever comes a day when we can't be together,Keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever."A.A. MilneYou are in our hearts. Rest well.The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, September 9, 2020