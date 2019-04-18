Home

Roller-Swift Funeral Home
2173 S Us Hwy 61
Osceola, AR 72370
(870) 563-6578
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Roller-Swift Funeral Home
2173 S Us Hwy 61
Osceola, AR
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Osceola Memorial Gardens
Parmalee Hall Key Obituary
Parmalee Key

Parmalee Hall Key, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away on April 15, 2019.

Parmalee was born June 12, 1925, in Mississippi County, Ark., to the late Ernest L. Hall and Margie R. Dill. Following graduation from Osceola High School and Mrs. Bundy's Business School, Osceola, Ark., she served as a secretary for the Osceola Public Schools for 18 years and as financial secretary for First Baptist Church of Osceola for 7 years. Following her retirement, she moved to Georgia and lived on St. Simons Island for the past 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, T.E. "Dick" Dill; her husband, Larkin D. Key; her sister, Johnnie L. Dill, all of Osceola, Ark.; and her sister, Sherline Filat, of Hot Springs, Ark.

She is survived by two sons, Larry D. and wife, Regina Key, of Martin, Ga., and Charles M. and wife, Barbara Key, of Memphis, Tenn.; one daughter, Linda K. and husband, Tom Dumas, of Brunswick, Ga.; one sister, Betty and husband, Bill Neiburg, of Hot Springs, Ark.; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Roller-Swift Funeral Home, Osceola, Ark., with a 3 p.m. graveside service at at Osceola Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 729 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, GA 31522 or First Baptist Church, 2900 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola, AR 72370.

The Brunswick News, April 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 18, 2019
