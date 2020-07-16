1/
Patrice Warren Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrice Carter

Patrice Warren Carter, of Darien, died July 9, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Upper Mill Cemetery. A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Carter; children, Dontae (Nicole) Warren and LaCara (Nathan) Flowers; siblings, Sheila McBride, Narla Thomas, Marcia Dunson, Michelle (George) Woodard, Charlene Moran, Tobiah Warren; and other relatives.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced at both the viewing and the service.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 16, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Darien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Precious
Family
July 15, 2020
I'll miss you auntie. Although you are not here in body, your love and lessons live on with us. May you rest in peace. Love you, Precious
Precious Ali
Family
July 14, 2020
To the family I am truly sorry for your lost.Lacara I am truly sorry for your loss and I know your mom is proud of you with being strong like you are but she is in a better place and I will also will be here for you.Vanessa
Vanessa Henry
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved