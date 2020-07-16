Patrice Carter
Patrice Warren Carter, of Darien, died July 9, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Upper Mill Cemetery. A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Carter; children, Dontae (Nicole) Warren and LaCara (Nathan) Flowers; siblings, Sheila McBride, Narla Thomas, Marcia Dunson, Michelle (George) Woodard, Charlene Moran, Tobiah Warren; and other relatives.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced at both the viewing and the service.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 16, 2020
