Patricia Ann Brinson Butler, affectionately known as "Pat" and "Tricia," passed away on June 22, 2020. The oldest of six siblings, she was born Aug. 22, 1955, to Laura Brinson and the late Elmo Brinson Sr. in West Palm Beach, Fla., where she was raised.
In her younger years, Patricia was educated in Santa Cruz, Calif., and in Riviera Beach, Fla., graduating from Suncoast High School in 1973. She was a member of Mount Calvary Church. After high school, she continued her studies at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Ga. She pledged Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and graduated in 1977 with a degree in education.
Her first teaching job was at Woodbine Elementary in Camden County, Ga., where she met her husband, Cleveland Butler. They were married Dec. 30, 1981. From this union two children were born, Patrice Butler Peek and Carey Butler; and a stepson, Corey Holland. The couple made Brunswick, Ga., their home to raise their family.
Patricia taught at Ballard Elementary, Jane Macon Middle School, and Goodyear Elementary. She was Teacher of the Year in 2008 for Goodyear Elementary. She retired from Glynn County Schools after 31 years of service. Even after retirement, she continued her teaching talents as a substitute teacher. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she led Vacation Bible School and other youth activities. She also served as Basileus (President), First Anti-Basileus, MIP Coordinator, and served on various committees with the Eta Gamma Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.
Recently, she moved to Conyers, Ga., to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. She became a member of Antioch-Lithonia Baptist Church. She immediately became involved with Bible studies, the women's ministry, senior ministry and a member of the mass choir. She also became a member of Phi Omicron Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., where she also held the position of secretary.
Patricia was predeceased in death by her father, Elmo Brinson Sr.; brother, Frankie Brinson; and sister, Bernadette Brinson.
She is survived by her husband, Cleveland Butler; daughter, Patrice (James) Peek; son, Carey (Crystal) Butler; stepson, Corey Holland; grandchildren, Serena Gutierrez, Alaijah Butler, Taineya Butler, Izeyah Butler, Samia Peek, Aiden Peek and Josiah Butler; mother, Laura Brinson; sisters, Beverly Brinson and Brenda (Greg) Rodgers; brother, Elmo Brinson; special nephew, Kendall Brinson; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, sister and brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.
Viewing of the deceased will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, Conyers, Ga. A private funeral will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, and will be live-streamed at https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/obituaries/.
Condolences may be mailed to 1822 Regents Way, Conyers, GA 30094.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 30, 2020
