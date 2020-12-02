Patricia Johnson



Patricia Ann Johnson peacefully passed into the hands of Christ at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 19, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. She was born on March 8, 1950, in Luverne, Ala., to Claudette Phillips and Fred Holliday. As a little girl, she liked to walk barefoot on hot tar-gravel roads and get the warm tar stuck between her toes. She lived in several cities across Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, until she wandered into the home of her Aunt Emogene and Uncle Curtis Burch in Brunswick, Ga. Finding a loving home beneath their roof, Patricia stayed in Brunswick where she found the arms of James Arnold Johnson; during an adventurous courtship, she often said to him that he was "crazy as hell and didn't have a lick of sense." They eventually skipped town to be married on May 18, 1968, at a courthouse in Ridgeline, S.C.



Their marriage produced Wayne Everett Johnson, Cathy Ann Shell (Scott), Rebecca Lynn Johnson and William Joshua Johnson (Kathryn). Her children have provided her the love and joy of nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She found her bliss among those babies and would carefully track their growth and accomplishments at school, in sports, at work and in character. Her prayers started and ended on her grandchildren. She was a receiver and keeper of their secrets; she absorbed the tiniest confessions as well as devastating news with softheartedness. She prayed for and pondered solutions to their problems. Although she didn't consider herself particularly wise, she gave advice and encouraged their perseverance against all challenges.



Patricia's primary occupation was called Momma. She reared four children and whatever friend or animal they brought into the yard with mixed results that nonetheless gave her pride and satisfaction. Her cooking was a communication tool that she used to let her household know what she was feeling. The meals were often fantastic and sometimes hilariously bad - but she wisely explained how every meal had a lesson. With a fancy for going and doing, she would take her children fishing along brackish creeks for fish and crab, to the beaches to play, to the shops to look, to church to pray, and taught them all to drive by following fire trucks around town "just to see." While she excelled as a homemaker, Patricia worked successfully as a clothing store manager, hairdresser and long-term substitute teacher for the Glynn County Board of Education. She attended Sunday School lessons at Glyndale Baptist Church and kept up with her classwork dutifully and joyfully.



We will always remember her fondness for watching complex foreign subtitled mysteries and dramas with her children and husband late into the night after the Atlanta Braves game. She enjoyed storytelling, reading, and learning as a shared activity with her family. Oftentimes she would borrow textbooks and assigned reading from her children just to have something new to read. Her ability to debate, argue and make a point was unparalleled - just as was her ability to kill nearly every plant she touched in her passionate habit of gardening. We will miss her greeting us at the end of our long days, ready to listen. She gave us all she could. We all learned from her acceptance of others, her laughter, her preference for the up-hill battle and her longanimity.



Patricia Ann Johnson is preceded in death by her mother, Claudette Phillips; father, Fred Holliday; brothers, Wayne Jackson and James Daniel Holliday; sister, Diane Renea (Holliday) Sirmon, aunt, Avanelle (Phillips) Vaccaro; aunt, Emogene (Phillips) Burch; uncle, Curtis Burch; and stepmother, Myrtle Eloise Hall.



She is survived and sorely missed by her husband, James "Snuffy" A. Johnson; and all four of their children; brothers, Fred Holliday, Robert Holliday, Brian Holliday, Richard "Ricky" Omer Burch and Curtis Eugene Burch Jr.; sister, Cindy (Holliday) Scott; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



A spring memorial service will be held at a later date.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, December 2, 2020



