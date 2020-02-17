|
Patricia Pitts
Patricia Ann Pitts, 50, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Darien.
She was born in Brunswick to George and Patricia Pitts, lived in McIntosh County all her life and was a graduate of McIntosh County Academy, Class of 1987. She was an avid animal lover and rescuer, a trait she passed along to her children, and had worked as a secretary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Billy Pitts.
Survivors are her children, Megan Hutchinson and Aaron Deal, both of Darien; grandchildren, Kaylee, Blayne, Brayden and Kadence; aunt, Annette "Det" Evans of Brunswick; siblings, Nancy Jane Mikowski of Tampa, Marijo Pitts-Sheffield (Chuck) of Shell Point and Jimmy Pitts (Lou) of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Darien Church of God, with the Rev. Tommy Whaley officiating.
Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery, in Brunswick.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at the church.
Active pallbearers will be Jon Hutchinson, Ashton Keith, Tad Richardson, Robert Karwacki, Carlton Sawyer and Dillon Howard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billie Miller, Pat Brannan, Dr. James Snow and Jerry McCullough.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Megan Hutchinson Cancer Fund at any Southeastern Bank location.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 15, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 17, 2020