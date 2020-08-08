1/1
Patricia Anne Darby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Darby

Patricia Ann Darby, 73, of St. Simons Island, died Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 5, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System after an extended illness.

Mrs. Darby was born in Dallas, Texas, and made her homes in Dallas, Atlanta, and St. Simons Island. She was employed by Automatic Data Processing for an extended time and then took early retirement. She was an avid golfer and tennis player.

Mrs. Darby is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Clint Darby of St. Simons Island; her stepdaughter and stepson, Christie and Brad Bruce; and three step-grandchildren, Caroline, Paul and John Bruce, all of Guntersville, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the cremation arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 8, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home Golden Isles Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved