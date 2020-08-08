Patricia Darby
Patricia Ann Darby, 73, of St. Simons Island, died Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 5, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System after an extended illness.
Mrs. Darby was born in Dallas, Texas, and made her homes in Dallas, Atlanta, and St. Simons Island. She was employed by Automatic Data Processing for an extended time and then took early retirement. She was an avid golfer and tennis player.
Mrs. Darby is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Clint Darby of St. Simons Island; her stepdaughter and stepson, Christie and Brad Bruce; and three step-grandchildren, Caroline, Paul and John Bruce, all of Guntersville, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the cremation arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 8, 2020