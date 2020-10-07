1/1
Patricia C. Kicklighter
Patricia Kicklighter

Patricia C. Kicklighter, 80, of Walthourville, Ga., left for Heaven on Oct. 5, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was provided loving and excellent care from GHC Hospice.

Mrs. Kicklighter is preceded in death by her parents, James and Louise Collins.

She leaves behind her beloved husband, Thomas G. (Jerry) Kicklighter; sons, Clint Arnold of Macon and Jay Arnold (Connie) of Millen; stepdaughters, Angel Kicklighter of Allenhurst and Candy Parker of Ludowici; grandchildren, Tyler Arnold (Lindy), Miles Arnold (Kelli), Elle Arnold, Lucy Arnold, Matthew Balance (Emily), Jake Ballance, Hollie Ballance, Philip McGowan, Jonathan Goode and Kendall Theus; seven great-grandchildren; and special family members, Bonnie Youmans and Linda Arnold.

Pat was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville and served as a member of the choir. She also gave her voice in praise and was a founding member of the Liberty County Area Mass Choir. She loved to travel with her husband, enjoy time on their boat, "Another Cupcake," and fellowship with their friends and family at Mudcat Charlie's Restaurant and Two-Way Fish Camp.

She was a generous supporter of the athletic and academic endeavors of the students at First Preparatory Christian Academy. More than anything, she loved her precious family. She will always be remembered as a beautiful soul who loved people and loved life.

Visitation will be from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville. Please reserve 1:30-2 p.m. for friends who are elderly, at-risk or have compromised immune systems. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will immediately follow in Walthourville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Clint Arnold, Don Youmans, Cricket Mobley, Rick Smith, Henry Moore and Dick Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be the staff and regular patrons of Mudcat Charlie's Restaurant and Two-Way Fish Camp, as well as the faculty, staff, board, students and alumni of First Preparatory Christian Academy.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, seating at the service will be limited. Social distancing will be observed in all locations and the wearing of masks is required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to First Preparatory Christian Academy, 308 E. Court St., Hinesville, GA 31313.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 7, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
