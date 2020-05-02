Patricia Tyrrell



Patricia Collins Tyrrell, 70, of Darien, Ga., died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System. Born on Dec. 21, 1949, to Thomas and Eva Mae Collins in Waycross, Ga., she married John Michael Tyrrell on March 21, 2007, on Sea Breeze Island.



She is preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Jon Wood.



She is survived by her spouse, John Tyrrell; one daughter, Kristin Combs (Jason); two grandchildren, Drew and Marina Combs; three sisters, Deborah Wood, Susan Harden (Craig) and Tommie Jean Schultz; several nieces and nephews; and her special pet, Lola.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in St. Andrews Cemetery, in Darien, Ga.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 2, 2020



