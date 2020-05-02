Patricia Collins Tyrrell
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Tyrrell

Patricia Collins Tyrrell, 70, of Darien, Ga., died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System. Born on Dec. 21, 1949, to Thomas and Eva Mae Collins in Waycross, Ga., she married John Michael Tyrrell on March 21, 2007, on Sea Breeze Island.

She is preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Jon Wood.

She is survived by her spouse, John Tyrrell; one daughter, Kristin Combs (Jason); two grandchildren, Drew and Marina Combs; three sisters, Deborah Wood, Susan Harden (Craig) and Tommie Jean Schultz; several nieces and nephews; and her special pet, Lola.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in St. Andrews Cemetery, in Darien, Ga.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 2, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Graveside service
2:00 PM
St. Andrews Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved