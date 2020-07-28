Patricia Wilcox
Patricia "Patti" Daniels Wilcox went home to be with the Lord on July 25, 2020. Patti was born on Aug. 28, 1949, in Albany, Ga. She moved to Brunswick in 1961.
A Glynn Academy graduate and a graduate of Brunswick Beauty College in 1966, she was the owner of the Beauty Place Salon, retiring in 2008.
Survivors are her husband of 50 years, Joel P. Wilcox III; her son, Joel Wilcox IV and his wife, Melinda S. Wilcox; and grandchildren, Gage Wilcox, Abby Wilcox and Lainey Wilcox, all of Brunswick. Patti is also cherished by her cousin, Nita Popham of Albany; and her church family, from Brookman Community Church..
A private service will be held.
If you please, donations can be made to Brookman Community Church Fund, and sent to Georgia Rainey, 130 Battle Road, Brunswick, GA 31523.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 28, 2020