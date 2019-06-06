Pattie Ethridge



Patricia "Pattie" Elaine Ethridge entered peacefully into Heaven's Gates Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with her family by her side.



Pattie was born Dec. 26, 1957, in Brunswick, Ga., the daughter of Jacquelyn Wilson Andrews and the late Robert Henry Andrews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Andrews.



Left to cherish Pattie's memories are her devoted husband of 40 years, Jeffery Ethridge of Brunswick, Ga.; one son, Jeremy Ethridge and his wife Amber of Brunswick, Ga.; a daughter, Jennifer Greer and her husband Curtis, also of Brunswick, Ga.; three grandsons, Landon, Aden and Justin; her mother, Jacquelyn Wilson Andrews of Brunswick, Ga.; a brother, Mike Andrews (Sally) of Augusta, Ga.; one sister, Susan Bowers (Marty) of San Juan, Puerto Rico; and a sister-in-law, Polly Bean (Bobby) of Brunswick, Ga. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.



Pattie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She operated a daycare center for children in her home for many years, and was able to be an influence in many lives within her community. She was also an avid knitter. Her family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.



The family will receive friends between 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, in the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel.



A funeral service to honor her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Taylors United Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Andrews officiating. Interment will follow the service in Chapel Park Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Johnny Cross, Brad Cooper, Drew Wentworth, TJ Andrews, William Hill and Bobby Bean.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ann Ward and her family for the loving care rendered to Pattie during the final stages of her illness.



Memorials may be made to the .



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com.



