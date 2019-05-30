Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Simons Presbyterian Church
Patricia Holliday Jordan Obituary
Patricia Jordan

Patricia Holliday Jordan, of St. Simons Island, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. June 11 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. June 12 at St. Simons Presbyterian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Safe Harbor Children?s Center, 1526 Norwich St., Brunswick, GA 31520.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 30, 2019
