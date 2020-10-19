1/
Patricia Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Jackson

Patricia "Pat" Lucille Jackson, 88, of Brunswick entered peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday. A graveside service to honor her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Palmetto Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Bolettie officiating. We sincerely request that all in attendance observe the state's social distancing procedures. All guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks. We appreciate you joining the family in celebrating a life well lived.

Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.

The Brunswick News, October 19, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved