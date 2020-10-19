Patricia Jackson
Patricia "Pat" Lucille Jackson, 88, of Brunswick entered peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday. A graveside service to honor her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Palmetto Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Bolettie officiating. We sincerely request that all in attendance observe the state's social distancing procedures. All guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks. We appreciate you joining the family in celebrating a life well lived.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
The Brunswick News, October 19, 2020