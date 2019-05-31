Services Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home 3321 Glynn Ave Brunswick , GA 31520 (912) 265-3636 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home 3321 Glynn Ave Brunswick , GA 31520 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM St. Simons Presbyterian Church Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Jordan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Kathleen Holliday Jordan

Patricia Kathleen Holliday Jordan passed away from sudden cardiac arrest on May 26, 2019.



"Patti," as she was known, was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Anderson, S.C., to parents Ralph Hall Holliday and Eunice Heller Holliday. She moved with her family to Brunswick in 1954. She spent most of her adult life in New York City until moving to Hawkinsville, Ga., with her late husband, Lee Augustus Jordan in 2004. In 2014 she returned to the Golden Isles, where she lived on St. Simons Island until her death.



She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Holliday "Holly" Jordan (Peter Bonney), of New York City; and her nieces, Christie Holliday and Beverly Holliday Price; and sister-in law, Dorothy Holliday of Brunswick. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Heller "Jacky" Holliday of Brunswick in 2018; and her husband, Lee August Jordan of Hawkinsville, Ga., and New York City in 2005.



"Patti," as she was known to friends and family, graduated from Glynn Academy in 1957. She was Miss Golden Isles in the late 1950s. After graduating from Glynn Academy and attending Georgia College in Milledgeville (then known as Women's College of Georgia), she moved to Atlanta where she worked for Jack Winter Sportswear Co. In 1965, she transferred to their New York City office at her request, where she also took night school classes at New York University. In 1970, she accepted a temporary position at Lehman Brothers. At Lehman, Patti quickly realized that her future lay on Wall Street and became a key contributor to the firm. Possessed of a tireless work ethic, drive for success and a keen wit and intellect, Patti quickly advanced from her temporary job and despite being one of few women at Lehman, rose through the ranks of the firm's investment banking division, working alongside the partners.



In the mid-1970s, she met her late husband, Lee Augustus Jordan, an announcer at CBS, in a chance encounter at the Scandinavian Ski Shop on East 57th Street, when Lee overheard the accent of a fellow Georgia native. He was immediately captivated by her unique combination of southern belle charm and New York no-nonsense determination. In 1978, their daughter Holly was born, and Patti left Lehman Brothers 18 months later to care for her full-time. She would return to finance in 1985 at the request of a former Lehman colleague, as part of the founding team of the then-new investment bank Needham & Co. At Needham, Patti started the Corporate Services division, managing investment accounts for shareholders of the firm and private clients. Patti retired from Needham & Co. in 2004 as Senior Vice President for Corporate Services. She and her late husband then returned to Georgia, where Patti owned and managed Jordan Farms, a tree farm in Hawkinsville. Patti moved to St. Simons Island nine years after Lee's passing and created a new life with old friends from high school and new ones from her many social groups and activities.



Patti was renowned among friends and family for her boundless energy, sharp mind, nurturing disposition, deep commitment to calling out injustice, loving advice (delivered with a trademark directness), grounded judgment, fierce determination and her remarkably broad talents and interests. When seeing someone in need of care or assistance, Patti always tried to help with a hands-on approach. Vibrant to her last breath, Patti remained highly active in the communities of St. Simons Island, New York City, and Quogue, N.Y. In the SSI area, she was an active member of the Cassina Garden Club, the Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Club, St. Simons Presbyterian Church and the Newcomer's Club; she was also a donor to and volunteer at Safe Harbor Children's Center. In New York, she was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club, the Quogue Field Club and the Quogue Beach Club.



Patti was also active in politics as a lifelong Democrat, volunteering extensively for the Carter campaign in 1976, and co-founding Women's Voices of Glynn County following the election of 2016. She was often found taking walks on East Beach on SSI and on the Quogue beach in New York with her daughter. She filled her retirement days gardening, antiquing, attending the Philharmonic and theater, visiting museums, reading, playing bridge, rooting for the Yankees and the Georgia Bulldogs, and following the stock market, as well as enjoying her many social activities.



She steadfastly followed the news and relished thoughtful conversation on world events. She had a vibrant curiosity which took her around the world in her travels and was due to leave for a two-week trip to Israel and Jordan with her church group on the day she passed away. Patti made an incredibly strong impact on the lives of her many cherished friends and family members and will be deeply missed.



The family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick.



A 4 p.m. funeral service will take place on Wednesday, June 12 at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island.



The Brunswick News, May 31, 2019