Patricia Thompson

Patricia Konetzko Thompson, 76, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Pat was the only child born to William Patrick and Gwenith Emma (Job) Konetzko of Brunswick. She was a graduate of Glynn Academy, Class of 1961. After graduation, she moved to South Carolina to attend Newberry College. It was here she met Mary Swart, her roommate, who would become her life-long best friend. Pat graduated from Newberry in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Pat would soon marry Charles Jonathan Duncan, and have two sons. In the '70s, she returned to Brunswick and began her teaching career at C.B. Greer Elementary. She retired in 1997, after teaching first grade for 30 years. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
Pat was a very loving mother. The boys remember spending summers on St. Simons Island, always stopping by the Tastee Freeze before returning home. Once they got a little older, Pat began working on her master's degree at Georgia Southern College, now Georgia Southern University. She earned her master's degree in education in 1980.
In the early '80s, Pat was introduced to a handsome Glynn County Deputy Sheriff, Ray Thompson. The two would eventually marry and spend 38 years together. This blended family was now blessed with a total of six children.
Pat's beloved husband, Raymond Walter Thompson, passed away in 2018. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Genesis Brice Duncan.
Pat made quite an impression on everyone she met. When out in the public, she would often be approached by adults she had previously taught who would tell her how she helped shape their lives. She will be missed immensely.
Pat is survived by her children, Jonathan Patrick Kenetzko Duncan (Rachel Hawkes Duncan) of Athens, Ga., Judson Wallace Duncan of Los Angeles, Calif., Carla Spiers Bulloch of Tallahassee, Fla., Terina Bennett of Tallahassee, Fla., Kyle Thompson (Randy) of Boston, Ga., and Jerry Thompson (Amy) of Statesboro, Ga.; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; Pat's caretakers, cousins and special friends, Jessica Burney (Chad Faurote), LeAnn White (Scott), Katharine Burney (Stafford), Staff Burney Jr., Rebekah Rinehart and Anna Burney of Brunswick, Ga.
A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Eddie Bledsoe officiating.
The family suggests those wishing to make monetary donations do so to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, http://msfocus.org
