Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Preston "Pat" Newton


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Preston "Pat" Newton Obituary
Patricia Newton

Patricia "Pat" Preston Newton, of St. Simons Island, died in Brunswick of complications from Alzheimer's disease on Aug. 10, 2019.

She was born to Henry and Robbie Preston, Feb. 17, 1927, in Gainesville, Ga.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Philip T. Newton; three sons, Philip Newton Jr. of Signal Mountain, Tenn., Preston (Lynn) Newton of Brunswick and Patrick (Lisa) Newton of St. Simons Island; a sister, Martha Preston Butler of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister-in-law, Martha Preston of Ohio; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, John Preston; and brother-in-law, Bill Butler.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Twitty Memorial Chapel, First Baptist Church, in Brunswick, with visitation at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church or the Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now