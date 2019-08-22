|
Patricia Newton
Patricia "Pat" Preston Newton, of St. Simons Island, died in Brunswick of complications from Alzheimer's disease on Aug. 10, 2019.
She was born to Henry and Robbie Preston, Feb. 17, 1927, in Gainesville, Ga.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Philip T. Newton; three sons, Philip Newton Jr. of Signal Mountain, Tenn., Preston (Lynn) Newton of Brunswick and Patrick (Lisa) Newton of St. Simons Island; a sister, Martha Preston Butler of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister-in-law, Martha Preston of Ohio; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, John Preston; and brother-in-law, Bill Butler.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Twitty Memorial Chapel, First Baptist Church, in Brunswick, with visitation at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church or the Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 22, 2019