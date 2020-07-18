1/1
Patricia Tipaldos Helms
Patricia Helms

Patricia Tipaldos Helms, born March 20, 1953, died July 16, 2020.

She was predeceased by her father, Thomas "Tommy" Tipaldos; mother, Nellie Kathleen "Kitty" Tipaldos; and husband, Ronnie Mack Helms.

She is survived by her son, William Ronald Helms (Carrie); a brother, Andy Tipaldos (Jan); sisters, Aspicia Diane Brooks (Tommy) and Athena "Thea" Tipaldos (Javier); stepsister, Marie Nail Goodrich (Gary); grandchildren, Ashton and Chase Helms; two nephews, Nick and Dave Tipaldos; three nieces, Laura Dana Fish (Charles), Miranda Cronnon (Cody), and Taylor Parslow; and five great-nieces, MaKayla, Kathleen "Kit", Charlee, BuddiAnne, and Ella, and one great-nephew, Evan.

The family will hold a private service to celebrate her life, with Pastor Darrell Joiner officiating.

Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 18, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
