Patricia White Teston


1927 - 2020
Patricia White Teston Obituary
Patricia Teston

Patricia White Teston, 93, of Brunswick, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence.

A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Whatley officiating. A service to celebrate her life will be held with family and friends at Chapman Funeral Chapel at a later date, and will be announced.

Patsy was born Feb. 17, 1927, in McRae, Ga., to John and Fennie Jones White. She lived most of her life in Baxley, graduating from Appling County High School, then moved to Brunswick in 1944. She was a beautician with Ty's Beauty Shop, prior to opening her own shop at her home, which she still operated until just a few years ago. Patsy was a lifelong member of Lakeside United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and was a true Christian and prayer warrior. She enjoyed doing for others, always helping those in need, including volunteering for Manna House and the Pink Ladies of Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

Survivors include her sons, Donald Scott Teston (Angela) of Kingsland and Terry Patrick Teston (Robin) of Brunswick; grandchildren, Heather Teston, Stephen Tindall (Athena), Brooke Blackburn and Jordan Sanes; great-grandchildren, Lee, Brandon, Memory, Penelope, Alexander, Nolan, Levi, Emy and Charlie; a brother-in-law, Ward Teston Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Haimovitz, Joan Sanborn, Jo Teston and Ann Keene. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Teston; and eight siblings, Annie, Estelle, Birdie, Adell, Dorsey, Ed, William and Otis.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements of Mrs. Teston.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 23, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 23, 2020
