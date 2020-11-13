Patrick Whitten



Patrick William Whitten, 25, of Brunswick, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at UF Health, in Jacksonville, Fla.



The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Paul Hoggard and the Rev. Dennis Johnson officiating.



Honorary pallbearers will be Dawson Hickey, Jordy Wallin, Joe Linville, Brandon Durham, David Tawzer, Ryan Leotis, Allec Nichols and Josh Kirkland, and employees and co-workers at Diversified Fabricators and Erectors.



Patrick was born on Dec. 28, 1994, in Brunswick. He attended Brunswick High School, was a member of Abundant Life Fellowship and a mechanic with Diversified Fabricators and Erectors. Patrick loved being a dad and helping others. He enjoyed fishing, and all types of tools and trucks.



Survivors include his mama and daddy, Beth and Sammy Garcia, fianc e, Natalie Williams; daughter, Kynlee Elizabeth Whitten; brother, Daniel Whitten (Sasha); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Butch and Connie Williams; uncles, Paul Hoggard (Lori), Bill Hoggard, Homero Velazquez-Garcia (Arcelli) and Adan Velazquez-Garcia (Mandy); aunts, Azucena Velazquez-Garcia (Ozzy) and Nanci Velazquez-Garcia (Pascual); grandparents, Antonia and Marcus Garcia; father, Donald Whitten (Terri).



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 13, 2020



