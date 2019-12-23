Home

Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Paul Baker

Paul Baker Obituary
Paul Baker, Sr.

Paul Edward Baker, Sr., 81, of Brunswick, passed away Dec. 18 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Paul was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on July 26, 1938.

He attended Washington High School. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957, he began working with Delta Air Lines in Indianapolis and after several transfers was sent to St. Simons Island. He entered into the irrigation business part time in 1968 and in 1971 left Delta to establish Oasis Irrigation.

Paul was a charter member of the Georgia Irrigation Association, which he was instrumental in organizing in 1976. He served as its first and third president as well as serving on the board of directors throughout the years. He served on various committees with the National Irrigation Association and served as the chairman of the Landscape Irrigation Committee and on the Planning Council. He was a member of the Coastal Georgia Gun Club for several years.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue Brown Baker, a daughter, Kellie Baker Copeland, a son Paul (Eddie) Baker, Jr. (Liz), two grandsons, Drew Copeland and Jonathan Baker Copeland, a brother-in-law William 'Dub' Brown (Bobbie) and several nieces and nephews.

At his request, no services are planned.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 23, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 23, 2019
