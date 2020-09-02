Paul Bodamer Jr.



Paul E. Bodamer Jr. passed away on Aug. 27, 2020.



Raised on St. Simons Island, Ga., Paul was nicknamed "Bodie" in his youth. He made his home of 23 years in Columbia, S.C., where he resided with his family.



His skill sets, interests and studies were multifaceted. Paul graduated from Frederica Academy in 1985, and proceeded to earn degrees from the University of Georgia in 1989 and Emory University in 1997.



The lion's share of his career was spent at McGriff Insurance Services (BB&T), where he most recently served as senior vice president.



Paul's incredible focus, drive and intelligence made him a force of nature. He was known to throw himself completely into a new pursuit until he gained mastery of the subject matter. Fascinated by theology, music, travel and the human condition, Paul was an intriguing conversationalist and fierce friend. Among those mourning are many from Columbia's music community, of which he was an active and engaged member. Paul founded Jangly Records, his label, and High Fidelity recording studio. He was a founding board member of the ColaJazz Foundation, and served as treasurer. In addition to being a drummer, Paul was passionate about audio engineering, and used his time and skill generously to support local artists. Many musicians have fond memories of time spent in (and out of) the studio together.



Paul is predeceased by his father, Paul E. Bodamer Sr.; and brother, Lawrence Baker. He is survived by his mother, Barbara McNally Bodamer; and siblings, Donna Gordon, James Bodamer, Laura (Mike) East and Brett (Debbie) Bodamer.



He leaves behind his beloved wife, Patricia K ppe; and much-adored children, Stella and Antonia.



A celebration of Paul's life is planned for Oct. 10, 2020.



For those who wish to give in his memory, the family suggests that such gifts be directed towards Epworth Children's Home.



Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 2, 2020



