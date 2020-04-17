|
Paul Dumortier
Paul E. Dumortier, of St. Simons Island, died April 14, 2020, at the age of 85.
He was born on June 1, 1934, in New York City, and raised in Astoria, N.Y., until age 6, then moved to Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1952, and enrolled in Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, graduating with a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering. After college, he spent four years as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army, stationed in Paris from 1956 to 1958, and Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md., until his discharge in 1960. He then relocated to Philadelphia, Pa., where he met his wife, Henrietta. They wed on Sept. 9, 1962, and were married for 57 years.
After working for the Campbell's Soup Co. in Camden, N.J., they relocated to Canajoharie, N.Y., in 1972, where he worked for Beech Nut Baby Food Co. until 1989. They relocate to St. Simons Island in 1990, where he worked for Rich SeaPak Corp., in Brunswick, Ga., until his retirement in 1996.
He was father to three boys, Michael Mullholland of Lebanon, Pa., John Paul Dumortier of St. Simons Island and Andre Dumortier of Brunswick, Ga.
He was active in various sports, including tennis, weight lifting, cycling and cross-country skiing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice of Southeast Georgia, 664 Scranton Road, Suite 103, Brunswick, GA 31520.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will occur in the future.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 17, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 17, 2020