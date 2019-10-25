Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kicklighter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Kenneth Kicklighter


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Kenneth Kicklighter Obituary
Paul Kicklighter

Paul Kenneth Kicklighter, 69, of Blythe Island, passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center, in Jacksonville, Fla.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Michael McClintock officiating.

A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Paul was born July 24, 1950, in Brunswick, to Arnold Howard and Earla Kidney Kicklighter. He had lived in Glynn County all of his life, graduating from Glynn Academy in 1969. Paul was employed with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 508, retiring in 2012. He was the former owner and electrician with Total Electric and P&K Electric. Paul also worked with Miller Electric, where he and his wife traveled throughout the U.S. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and being with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Janice Hyers Kicklighter; a son, Shane Kicklighter, both of Blythe Island; brothers, David Kicklighter (Jan) of Fitzgerald and Jimmy Kicklighter (Ginny) of Atkinson; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Kicklighter of Meigs, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenny Paul Kicklighter; a brother, Chuck Kicklighter; and sisters, Teresa Jumper and Linda Hope.

Memorial contributions are requested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38015-9959.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now