Paul Kicklighter
Paul Kenneth Kicklighter, 69, of Blythe Island, passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center, in Jacksonville, Fla.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Michael McClintock officiating.
A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Paul was born July 24, 1950, in Brunswick, to Arnold Howard and Earla Kidney Kicklighter. He had lived in Glynn County all of his life, graduating from Glynn Academy in 1969. Paul was employed with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 508, retiring in 2012. He was the former owner and electrician with Total Electric and P&K Electric. Paul also worked with Miller Electric, where he and his wife traveled throughout the U.S. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and being with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Janice Hyers Kicklighter; a son, Shane Kicklighter, both of Blythe Island; brothers, David Kicklighter (Jan) of Fitzgerald and Jimmy Kicklighter (Ginny) of Atkinson; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Kicklighter of Meigs, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenny Paul Kicklighter; a brother, Chuck Kicklighter; and sisters, Teresa Jumper and Linda Hope.
Memorial contributions are requested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38015-9959.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 25, 2019
