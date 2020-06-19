Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Brennan



Paul L. Brennan, 84, of Brunswick, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.



The funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Sorrows Church, in Fairfax, Va. Interment will follow in Fairfax Memorial Park Cemetery.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, June 19, 2020



