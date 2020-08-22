1/
Payne Bradwell "Brad" Copeland
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Brad Copeland II

Payne Bradwell "Brad" Copeland II, 65, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence after a short illness.

He was born on Dec. 19, 1954, in Bacon County, to Walter Payne Copeland and Nelle Crosby Copeland. Brad retired in April 2020 from the City of Brunswick Fire Department, where he was a firefighter for more than 20 years. He was a member of Alma United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Sherryl Lee Caine Copeland of Alma; daughter, Jenifer Elliott and husband, James, and grandson, Logan Elliott, of Kingsland, Ga.; sister, Ren Shelnutt and husband, Rick, of St. Simons Island, Ga., and nieces and nephews Rachel Barksdale and husband, Andrew, of Richmond, Va., Dow Shelnutt and wife, Jessica, of Houston, Texas, and Natalie Shelnutt of St. Simons Island, Ga.

A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Holton Cemetery, on Pine Level Church Road, in Alma, Ga.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 22, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crosby Funeral Home
207 West 12th Street
Alma, GA 31510
(912) 632-8623
Guest Book sponsored by Crosby Funeral Home

August 22, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
Crosby Funeral Home
