Pearl Von Balson



Pearl Gainey Von Balson, 91, of Brunswick, and formerly of Fernandina Beach, Fla., departed this life Monday, June 24, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.



A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home, in Fernandina Beach, Fla.



Born June 18, 1928, in La Crosse, Fla., to the late William F. and Callie D. Gainey, Mrs. Von Balson valued family more than anything. She began working after high school and eventually retired from Celotex Corp. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fernandina Beach. Mrs. Von Balson enjoyed quilting, fishing and was an avid Florida Gators fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Gene F. Von Balson; and a grandchild, Stephanie Von Balson.



Survivors include her three children, Michael Von Balson and wife Terri of Jacksonville, Susan Cox and husband Jarret of Brunswick and Kathleen Von Balson and husband JA of Jacksonville; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Gainey of DeLand, Fla.; two sisters, Minnie Vincent of Daytona, Fla., and Barbara Smith of Athens; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the local arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 27, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary