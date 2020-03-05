|
Peggy Godwin
Peggy Ann Hutchinson Godwin, 78, of Brunswick, passed away Feb. 28, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Bill Manning officiating, and the eulogy by Patrick Duncan.
Peggy was born Aug. 12, 1941, in Hoboken, Ga., to Archie Hutchinson Sr., and Hilda Minchew Hutchinson. She was a 1959 graduate of A.L. Miller High School and attended Mercer University. She graduated from Northwestern University School of Banking, Evanston, Ill. Peggy worked for SunTrust Bank for 35 years as a vice president in the Trust Department, retiring in 2001. Peggy was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she held several offices throughout her years of membership. She was also an active member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, where she served as secretary. She was a member of the Altamaha Park of Glynn Board of Directors, where she held the office of secretary-treasurer, and was instrumental in making numerous improvements to the park.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Hutchinson Sr. and Hilda Minchew Hutchinson; brothers, Archie Hutchinson Jr. and Lemon L. "Buddy" Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Joann Mock Hutchinson; and brother-in-law, Joseph H. Fry.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Wayne Godwin; daughter Leigh Hoppey (Mike); stepson, David Godwin (Kristen); sister, Ouida Fry; brothers, Jack Hutchinson and Ronnie Hutchinson (Genie); niece, Debbie Duncan (Patrick); sister-in-law, Cheryl Anderson; grandchildren, Jami Nelson (Daniel), Megan Fredericks, Samantha Fredericks, Nicholas Hoppey, Riley Godwin and Walker Godwin; great-grandchildren, Mailee Fredericks, Jace Fredericks, and Zayleigh Gee; and her beloved companion, B.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
Peggy was a quiet reserved Southern Lady. She enjoyed reading and gardening. She was also an avid genealogist who helped numerous people trace their ancestry.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Golden Isles for their kind and excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Masonic Home of Georgia, or Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, March 5, 2020
