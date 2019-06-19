|
Peggy Dugan
Peggy (McMillan) Dugan, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away June 6, 2019.
She was born May 5, 1957, to the late George W. McMillan and Peggy Joann McMillan. She was a lifelong resident of Brunswick and St. Simons Island.
A free spirit and a generous soul, she laughed easily and gave readily. She loved to live and she loved to love.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Person (Jon); her son, Joe Dugan (Amanda); her grandsons, Jon Person, Chris Person, Eli Dugan, Kyson Dugan, Madox Dugan and Camron Dugan; and her brother, Robby McMillan.
Family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life between 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. William Catholic Church.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 19, 2019