Peggy Jean Maxwell Gibbs
1939 - 2020
Peggy Jean Gibbs

Peggy Jean Maxwell Gibbs, 80, of Brunswick, passed away on June 15, 2020.

Born Dec. 12, 1939, to the late James E. Maxwell and the late Ella Bryan Maxwell, Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, David Roy Gibbs.

She is survived by her son, Grayson (Mary) Gibbs; daughter, Jennie (Ray) Middleton; grandchildren, Georgia (David) Dess and Max (Sarah) Gibbs; great-grandchildren, Dahvi Ella Dess, Amelia Lou and Roland Gibbs; brother, Jimmy (Debbie) Maxwell; sister-in-law, Ann (Billy) Maxwell; and brother-in-law, Emory "Roy" Johnson.

Peggy was a registered nurse at the local hospital. She also served many years at H&H Furniture, S&S Realty and First Baptist Church. Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also enjoyed knitting, reading, playing the piano and the companionship of her four-pawed friend, Snickers.

Peggy will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Roy Gibbs, at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on St. Simons Island.

Memorials may be made to WAGS Rescue Inc., 696 New Bethel Road, Jesup, GA 31545, or Fawn's Small Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 2607, Orange Park, FL 32067.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Golden Isles for their loving care.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 18, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
