Penelopie Begnaud



Penelopie Dru Begnaud, infant daughter of Kody and Shelby Begnaud, passed away June 30, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



The graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Blount's Crossing Cemetery, with the Rev. Joey Taylor officiating.



A private visitation will be held for immediate family.



In addition to her parents, Penelopie is survived by her grandparents, Mike and Stacie Taylor, Ross and Jeni Begnaud and Dawn and Jeff Sanderman; great-grandparents, David Taylor, Clifford Harris, Donna and Errol Begnaud, Darrel Smith, Lonnie and Gloria Groot and Gene and Barb Sanderman; uncles, Steven Harris (Melissa) and Kyle Begnaud (Chelsea); and aunts, Tayla Begnaud and Taryn and Tegyn Sanderman.



The Brunswick News, July 1, 2020



