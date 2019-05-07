Pennie Tanner



It is with great sorrow the family of Pennie D. Tanner announces her passing, after a brief illness, on May 5, 2019.



Pennie Lou Dobbs was born April 11, 1947, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Hubert Nathanial Dobbs and Gladys Louellen Moore Dobbs, where she lived most of her life.



She was a graduate of Glynn Academy, Class of 1965. She was a dental hygienist by trade for 25 years, and then retired to pursue her love of sewing and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.



She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Quitman Dewaine Tanner; her mother, Gladys L. Dobbs; a sister, Jennie D. Stanfield (Marc); a daughter, Ronda K. Outler (Chris); a son, Jason Pruitt (Erin); a son, Mark A. Tanner (Samantha); and a daughter, Wanda L Tanner; grandchildren, Cassie Outler, Lexi Pruitt, Leigha Pruitt, Kyle Pruitt, James Fabie, Darrin Rowe, Joni Tanner, Brent Tanner, Kolby Tanner, Jerry Wayne Rowe Jr.(Crista), Marah Rowe and Eryn Strean; and five great-grandchildren.



Pennie had a great love for her family. She was someone you instantly loved, and leaves behind many dear friends. Her gift of sewing touched many in the community and assured many brides and pageant girls that their dresses would fit perfectly. Her touches are in the homes of her family and friends and it's easy to show something she made with her own hands that is special for us all.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 8, 2019, at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, Brunswick.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions, in her honor, to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525, or to the .



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 7, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 7, 2019