Peter Homitz, son of Nicholas and Tekla Chomych (Homitz), died on July 26, 2020, at the age of 94. He was the youngest in his family and was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary; and three brothers, John, Michael and Stephan.
Peter leaves behind his loving wife of over 64 years, Mary Homitz; a daughter, Theresa Stehle; and a son-in-law, Tony Stehle.
Peter was born, raised and spent most of his life in Troy, N.Y. Peter received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1946. In 2011, He and his wife moved to Brunswick to be near their daughter and son-in-law.
Peter will be remembered as a quiet and gentle man who loved animals and gardening. Anytime a twig or flower broke, he would say "Stick it in the ground, it will grow!" He and his wife would love to sit on their daughter's screened porch watching the birds and being surrounded by their grand-fur babies.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Family and friends are invited to attend, with consideration of wearing a mask and social distancing.
