Peter McIver Jr.



Peter McIver Jr., of Crescent, died Saturday at Eagle Health and Rehab.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Belleville Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-4 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks will be required to attend and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, June 11, 2020



