|
|
Philip Lyons Sr.
Philip John Lyons Sr. -- husband, father, brother, and friend -- passed away on Dec. 11, 2019.
Philip will be remembered as a devoted family man and faithful friend, who was always kind, compassionate, thoughtful and caring to those around him. Specifically, he built lasting relationships based on unwavering empathy, trust and vulnerability; bringing the truest and best versions of his family and friends forward. Philip was proactive in his belief that every positive word and action builds a generous, accepting, loving, grateful and respectful society. Something we can be proud to pass on to the next generation. And, why he was a great father to his children and a fierce advocate for children in need.
Philip was the beloved child of the late Leo and Thelma F. Lyons. Additionally, he is survived by his wife Cylinda of Brunswick; children. Philip Lyons Jr. and fianc e Katelyn Kent, Victoria Mack and husband Micheal of Brunswick, Wayon Walker and wife Sarah of St. Louis, Mo., C. Austin Lyons of Denver, Colo., Kory Price and Dustin Price of Nahunta and Bailey Brown and Madison Brown of Brunswick; his siblings, Jim Lyons and wife Sharon of Lexington, Va., Richard Lyons and wife Renee of Dover, Fla., Jackie Lyons of Largo, Fla., Dan Lyons and wife Karen of Lexington, Va., Marty Lyons and wife Christine of Long Island, N.Y., and Theresa Murphy and husband Patrick of Largo, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Professionally, Philip was a retired federal probation officer. He served as the code compliance officer for the Jekyll Island Authority. He worked as chief investigator for the Georgia Public Defender's Council before becoming an Investigator and office manager for the Coastal Conflict Defender's Office. At The Marty Lyons Foundation, he wholeheartedly embraced the mission of granting wishes to children with terminal illness since its inception in 1982. He served as an executive board vice president, and as president of the Georgia Chapter for over 22 years. Having been a resident of Glynn County since 1992, he was a dedicated member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Marty Lyons Foundation Georgia Chapter, 1425 Lanier Blvd., Brunswick, GA 31520, or online at https://martylyonsfoundation.org/.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 28, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 2, 2020