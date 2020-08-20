Philip Taylor
Philip R. Taylor of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020, following a brief illness, at the age of 86.
Phil was born in Dublin, Ga., in 1933, to Eula Bush Taylor and Evan Augustus Taylor. His father worked with the railroad station in Adrian, and his mother was a railroad stenographer. The family moved from Adrian, Ga., to Macon, Ga., where he attended Joseph Clisby Elementary School and Lanier High School for Boys, graduating in 1951. While in high school, Phil began working for the law firm of Harris Harris Russell & Weaver at the age of 14 as an office boy and continued to work there through his college years at Mercer University and while attending Mercer's Walter F. George School of Law. He was recognized for passing the bar exam while still in law school and was invited to join the firm upon graduation.
While at Mercer, he was selected as a member of Blue Key Honorary Society, served as president of Kappa Alpha fraternity, president of the Interfraternity Council, and was also a member of Delta Theta Phi law fraternity and the Mercer Student Government Association.
As a senior in high school, he joined the U.S. Naval Reserve and continued in the U.S.N.R. while at Mercer. Following law school, he enlisted in the Georgia National Guard, and after a tour of duty at Fort Jackson, S.C., became a Judge Advocate Generals Corps (JAG) Officer, obtaining the rank of Captain.
Phil was admitted to all state and federal courts in Georgia, the Georgia Court of Appeals, the Georgia Supreme Court, the United States Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court of the United States.
In 1969, at age 27, Phil was elected to the Georgia General Assembly, representing Bibb County and served one term in the House of Representatives. He served as Chairman of the Macon Bibb County Board of Elections from its creation in 1969 until 1980. He practiced law in Macon for 23 years as a partner with Harris Watkins Taylor and Chambless and served as President of the Macon Bar Association in 1967. Phil relocated to Saint Simons Island in 1980 and became a partner in the law firm of Fendig McLemore Taylor and Whitworth. Later he joined his son-in-law and became a Senior Partner at Taylor Odachowski Schmidt and Crossland.
Phil was a past Chairman of the Board of Visitors at Mercer University Law School. He was a member of the Glynn County Bar Association, the State Bar of Georgia, the American Bar Association, the Georgia Defense Lawyers Association, and a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates. He had the distinguished honor of being named a Fellow in the Lawyers Foundation of Georgia, as well as a Fellow in the American College of Trial Attorneys.
He was predeceased by his parents, Eula Bush Taylor and Evan Augustus Taylor; as well as his brother, Evan Taylor; and his sister, Elaine Taylor Dowis.
Phil is survived by his beloved daughters, Emily Fendig (Ben) and Lester Odachowski (Joe), both of St. Simons. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Ben Jr., Philip and Emily Fendig; Liza, Peri, and JoJo Odachowski; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Aurora Fendig; nieces, Debbie Reeves, Peggy Madden and Kelly Holland of Atlanta; and his many beloved Brewton, Ga., cousins.
Philip Raymond Taylor was a brilliant man, a sensitive soul, a faithful friend to many, and a top-notch attorney. He will be remembered for his love of travel, his appreciation for fine wine and excellent cognac, and his fierce commitment and unconditional love for his family and friends across the globe.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the family would like to invite you to join them virtually for a live-streamed memorial service at 6:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Aug. 24. The easiest way to join the service is via the St. Simons Community Church website at https://wearecommunity.online.church
It is important to the family to feel your presence during the service. We will be filling the church with stories, love and respect for Phil with your help. Email celebratingphiltaylor@gmail.com to share with Phil's family a favorite memory of him, the impact he made on your life or even just a simple encouragement for the family. Your words will be tied to a balloon, placed in the seats of the church that they wish you could sit in and read privately by his family after the service.
In lieu of flowers, Phil's family would like to give you the opportunity to send a memorial gift to Mercer Law School for Griffin B. Bell and Frank C. Jones Endowed Fund for the Enhancement of Advocacy Education. Make sure to designate the Bell/Jones Endowment Fund. All gifts can be mailed to Mercer University, 1501 Mercer University, Macon GA 31207 or online at http://law.mercer.edu/givenow
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 20, 2020