Polly Dean
Polly Dean, n e Margaret Pickering Millard, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born April 27, 1964, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Sterling Millard IV.
Polly is survived by her children, Madison Margaret Dean and Charles Sterling Dean; their father, Brian Leigh Dean; her mother, Nancy Pickering Acree; sister, Lee Moscarino (George), sister, Susan Ferguson (Will); brother, Charles Sterling Millard V (Dana); and nieces and nephews.
Polly, the proud owner of Lifestyle Management Services on St. Simons Island will be missed by her many loyal clients, her multitude of passionate friends who shared her love of Bill W and cycling. Polly was the most followed female cyclist on Strava.
Polly was beloved by all who were blessed to know her. Her infectious laugh, indomitable spirit, love for her family and joie de vivre will be deeply missed but warmly remembered.
There will be a private service at Christ Church on Tuesday.
A celebration of Polly's life will be held at a later date.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 17, 2020
