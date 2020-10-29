Prikeanya Joyce
Prikeanya Eugenia Joyce died Sunday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Upper Mill Cemetery, in Darien.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, D'Jaria Thomas Janiya M. Thomas and Jacob D. Tules; her parents, Patsy A. (Jerome) Thomas and Prince E. (Jackie) Joyce; siblings, Crystal Joyce, Shanilla Joyce and Javin Joyce; grandfather, Clarence Williams; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 29, 2020
