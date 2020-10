Priscilla ReddishPriscilla "Ruth" Jacobs Reddish, of Hortense, died Thursday at her residence.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.Frye Funeral Home, www.fryfh.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, October 3, 2020