Priscilla Meridith, 62, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System.



Priscilla was born April 8, 1957 in Arlington, Va., the daughter of the late Laten Nutter Jr. and the late Ernestine Jewel Collins Nutter. She was a native of Williamsburg, W.Va., and had been a resident of Brunswick for the past 33 years.



Priscilla was an avid gardener and was "born with a green hand." She enjoyed the natural beauty of flowers. Sunflowers and roses were her favorite. She loved to spend time at the beach and considered it her happy place. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.



All who knew and loved her will miss Priscilla. Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband, Timothy C. Meridith of Brunswick, Ga.; her two daughters, Patricia Nutter and Jessica Morris Corson, both of Brunswick, Ga.; and a son, Timothy Joshua Meridith of Elizabethtown, Pa. She was blessed to have five wonderful grandchildren; two precious great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews that survive.



A family and friends gathering will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.



The family has requested that, in lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions be made to The Salvation Army, 1623 Union St. Brunswick, GA 31520, 912-265-9381.



Arrangements are entrusted into the professional care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 14, 2019