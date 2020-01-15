|
Quitman Altman
Quitman Altman, 91, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1928, in Alma, Ga., to the late Curtis W. Altman Sr. and Hulda Carter Altman. He was a retired electrician from Hercules Powder Co. 35 years, and owner of Altman Electric. He was a member of Abundant Life Fellowship. He loved to dance and spend time with his family. He was the last remaining link to our family that had such an impact on our lives.
Predeceased by Baby Altman; first wife, Bobbie M. Altman, mother to his children; four brothers, Titus Altman, Quinton Altman, Curtis Altman Jr. and Earnest Altman; and three sisters, Louise A. Riggins, Sally A. Smith and Doris A. Davis.
He is survived by three children, Capt. Gary Altman (Rhonda), Marsha Troupe (Bobby) and Glenn Altman (Linda); former wife, Catherine Green; grandchildren, Judge Bart Altman (Laurie), Tiffany Chernault (Bobby), Melissa Clark, Robby Altman and Scott Altman (Christy); stepchildren, Monty Spradley, Robin (Scott) Stephens and Kevin Bargeron; step-grandchildren, Justin (Kandace) Bargeron, Danielle Strickland, Joette (Sam) Turner and Luke (Kelli) Wood; as well as great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is to be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Chapel Park Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Moore and Judge Bart Altman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of the Golden Isles that treated our daddy with dignity and respect.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 15, 2020
