"Bud" Wicker
The Rev. R. L. "Bud" Wicker, of Brunswick, passed away on Oct. 29, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home, on Saint Simons Island, after an extended illness.
Bud was born to George and Monette Wicker on Aug. 22, 1941, in Bonifay, Fla.
Bud was an ordained minister of the Church of God, Cleveland, Tenn., and ministered in word and song with his wife and family for 60 years.
The legacy he leaves is a passionate love for his Lord Jesus Christ, an insatiable hunger for the Word of God, a deep and abiding love for his family and a true reverence in serving the Lord Jesus and His Church in ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, LoReva Wicker of Brunswick; his son, Kevin Wicker (Christa) of Nashville, Tenn.; and two daughters, Melody Wicker, of Dothan, Ala., and Lori Nichols (Michael) of Brunswick. He loved and delighted in his 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov., 1, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with visitation to be held prior.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements.
October 31, 2019
