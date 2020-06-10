Rachel Laidly Wright
1936 - 2020
Rachel Wright

Rachel Laidly Wright, born July 29, 1936, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, June 6.

A longtime resident of St. Simons and Sea Island, as well as Sky Valley, Ga., Rachel grew up in Detroit, Mich. She attended Mumford High School and was a quiz show high school representative. A graduate of Cornell University, where she met her husband Ted, Rachel studied philosophy and art and was the Fall Weekend Queen one year. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, gardening and playing bridge, but loved being surrounded by her family more than anything. She was a beautiful, intelligent woman full of grace. Rachel was a faithful member of Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, Sea Island Skimmers, Sea Island Garden Group and Sky Valley Garden Club.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, William T. Laidly and Ann S. Laidly, formerly of Detroit, Mich., both brothers, Paul and Bill Laidly; and sister-in-law, Marcia Wright.

Survivors include Rachel's husband of 62 years, Edward T. "Ted" Wright Jr. She was the loving mother to Edward T. "Ted" Wright III (Debbie) of Thomasville, Ga., Kathryn "Kitsie" Wright Cain (Michael) of Sky Valley, Ga., and William Scott Wright (Melissa) of Nashville, Tenn. She cherished her grandchildren, Edward Truman Wright IV and Harrison Averitt Christian Wright, both of Thomasville, Ga.; and step-grandchildren, Michael Bradley Cain Jr. (Samarah) of Carrollton, Ga., Kimberly Cain Cartwright (Jed) of Buford, Ga., and Daniel Lawrence Cain of Atlanta, Ga.; and five step-great-grandchildren. She is survived also by brother-in-law Walter David Wright (Jeris) of St. Simons Island; and sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Wright of Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a small gathering of immediate family members. Due to COVID-19, no service is planned at this time. The family will plan a celebration of her life later.

If you wish to remember Rachel with a donation, contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 10, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 10, 2020.
